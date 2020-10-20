1 YER to HTG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Haitian Gourdes

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.52962916 Haitian Gourdes

1 HTG = 1.88811 YER

Yemeni Rial to Haitian Gourde conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:48 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Haitian Gourde

yer
YER
htg
HTG
1 YER0.529629 HTG
5 YER2.64815 HTG
10 YER5.29629 HTG
25 YER13.2407 HTG
50 YER26.4815 HTG
100 YER52.9629 HTG
500 YER264.815 HTG
1,000 YER529.629 HTG
5,000 YER2,648.15 HTG
10,000 YER5,296.29 HTG

Convert Haitian Gourde to Yemeni Rial

htg
HTG
yer
YER
1 HTG1.88811 YER
5 HTG9.44057 YER
10 HTG18.8811 YER
25 HTG47.2028 YER
50 HTG94.4057 YER
100 HTG188.811 YER
500 HTG944.057 YER
1,000 HTG1,888.11 YER
5,000 HTG9,440.57 YER
10,000 HTG18,881.1 YER

YER to HTG Chart

1 YER = 0 HTG

1 Yemeni Rial to Haitian Gourde stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.538640.53940
Low
0.529060.52850
Average
0.531220.53130
Volatility
0.80%0.78%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

htg

HTG - Haitian Gourde

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.

