1 YER to GMD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Gambian Dalasis

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.27105005 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 3.68936 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:11 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Gambian Dalasi

yer
YER
gmd
GMD
1 YER0.27105 GMD
5 YER1.35525 GMD
10 YER2.7105 GMD
25 YER6.77625 GMD
50 YER13.5525 GMD
100 YER27.105 GMD
500 YER135.525 GMD
1,000 YER271.05 GMD
5,000 YER1,355.25 GMD
10,000 YER2,710.5 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Yemeni Rial

gmd
GMD
yer
YER
1 GMD3.68936 YER
5 GMD18.4468 YER
10 GMD36.8936 YER
25 GMD92.2339 YER
50 GMD184.468 YER
100 GMD368.936 YER
500 GMD1,844.68 YER
1,000 GMD3,689.36 YER
5,000 GMD18,446.8 YER
10,000 GMD36,893.6 YER

YER to GMD Chart

1 YER = 0 GMD

1 Yemeni Rial to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.272310.27231
Low
0.270630.27060
Average
0.271330.27118
Volatility
0.22%0.15%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

