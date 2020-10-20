1 YER to GHC - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ghanaian Cedis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

612.60927 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.00163236 YER

GHC replaced by GHS

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:10 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi

yer
YER
ghc
GHC
1 YER612.609 GHC
5 YER3,063.05 GHC
10 YER6,126.09 GHC
25 YER15,315.2 GHC
50 YER30,630.5 GHC
100 YER61,260.9 GHC
500 YER306,305 GHC
1,000 YER612,609 GHC
5,000 YER3,063,050 GHC
10,000 YER6,126,090 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Yemeni Rial

ghc
GHC
yer
YER
1 GHC0.00163236 YER
5 GHC0.00816181 YER
10 GHC0.0163236 YER
25 GHC0.040809 YER
50 GHC0.0816181 YER
100 GHC0.163236 YER
500 GHC0.816181 YER
1,000 GHC1.63236 YER
5,000 GHC8.16181 YER
10,000 GHC16.3236 YER

YER to GHC Chart

1 YER = 0 GHC

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0614250.061425
Low
0.0591340.053293
Average
0.0601480.056928
Volatility
0.24%0.55%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings