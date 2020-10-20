1 YER to FKP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Falkland Island Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.003134763 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 319.003 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Falkland Island Pound

yer
YER
fkp
FKP
1 YER0.00313476 FKP
5 YER0.0156738 FKP
10 YER0.0313476 FKP
25 YER0.0783691 FKP
50 YER0.156738 FKP
100 YER0.313476 FKP
500 YER1.56738 FKP
1,000 YER3.13476 FKP
5,000 YER15.6738 FKP
10,000 YER31.3476 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Yemeni Rial

fkp
FKP
yer
YER
1 FKP319.003 YER
5 FKP1,595.02 YER
10 FKP3,190.03 YER
25 FKP7,975.08 YER
50 FKP15,950.2 YER
100 FKP31,900.3 YER
500 FKP159,502 YER
1,000 FKP319,003 YER
5,000 FKP1,595,020 YER
10,000 FKP3,190,030 YER

YER to FKP Chart

1 YER = 0 FKP

1 Yemeni Rial to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

