1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.022030587 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 45.3914 YER

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:10 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Finnish Markka

yer
YER
fim
FIM
1 YER0.0220306 FIM
5 YER0.110153 FIM
10 YER0.220306 FIM
25 YER0.550765 FIM
50 YER1.10153 FIM
100 YER2.20306 FIM
500 YER11.0153 FIM
1,000 YER22.0306 FIM
5,000 YER110.153 FIM
10,000 YER220.306 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Yemeni Rial

fim
FIM
yer
YER
1 FIM45.3914 YER
5 FIM226.957 YER
10 FIM453.914 YER
25 FIM1,134.79 YER
50 FIM2,269.57 YER
100 FIM4,539.14 YER
500 FIM22,695.7 YER
1,000 FIM45,391.4 YER
5,000 FIM226,957 YER
10,000 FIM453,914 YER

YER to FIM Chart

1 YER = 0 FIM

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

