1 YER to EEK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Estonian Krooni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.057945303 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 17.2577 YER

EEK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Estonian Kroon

yer
YER
eek
EEK
1 YER0.0579453 EEK
5 YER0.289727 EEK
10 YER0.579453 EEK
25 YER1.44863 EEK
50 YER2.89727 EEK
100 YER5.79453 EEK
500 YER28.9727 EEK
1,000 YER57.9453 EEK
5,000 YER289.727 EEK
10,000 YER579.453 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to Yemeni Rial

eek
EEK
yer
YER
1 EEK17.2577 YER
5 EEK86.2883 YER
10 EEK172.577 YER
25 EEK431.441 YER
50 EEK862.883 YER
100 EEK1,725.77 YER
500 EEK8,628.83 YER
1,000 EEK17,257.7 YER
5,000 EEK86,288.3 YER
10,000 EEK172,577 YER

YER to EEK Chart

1 YER = 0 EEK

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Estonian Kroon info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings