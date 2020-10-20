1 Yemeni Rial =
0.093121381 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 10.7387 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.093121381 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 10.7387 YER
YER
CZK
|1 YER
|0.0931214 CZK
|5 YER
|0.465607 CZK
|10 YER
|0.931214 CZK
|25 YER
|2.32803 CZK
|50 YER
|4.65607 CZK
|100 YER
|9.31214 CZK
|500 YER
|46.5607 CZK
|1,000 YER
|93.1214 CZK
|5,000 YER
|465.607 CZK
|10,000 YER
|931.214 CZK
1 YER = 0 CZK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.093643
|0.095165
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.090042
|0.090042
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.092276
|0.092642
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.41%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.More Czech Koruna info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings