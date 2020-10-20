1 YER to CZK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Czech Koruny

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.093121381 Czech Koruny

1 CZK = 10.7387 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Czech Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Czech Koruna

yer
YER
czk
CZK
1 YER0.0931214 CZK
5 YER0.465607 CZK
10 YER0.931214 CZK
25 YER2.32803 CZK
50 YER4.65607 CZK
100 YER9.31214 CZK
500 YER46.5607 CZK
1,000 YER93.1214 CZK
5,000 YER465.607 CZK
10,000 YER931.214 CZK

Convert Czech Koruna to Yemeni Rial

czk
CZK
yer
YER
1 CZK10.7387 YER
5 CZK53.6934 YER
10 CZK107.387 YER
25 CZK268.467 YER
50 CZK536.934 YER
100 CZK1,073.87 YER
500 CZK5,369.34 YER
1,000 CZK10,738.7 YER
5,000 CZK53,693.4 YER
10,000 CZK107,387 YER

YER to CZK Chart

1 YER = 0 CZK

1 Yemeni Rial to Czech Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0936430.095165
Low
0.0900420.090042
Average
0.0922760.092642
Volatility
0.44%0.41%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

czk

CZK - Czech Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.

