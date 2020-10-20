1 Yemeni Rial =
0.02918146 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 34.2683 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CNH
|1 YER
|0.0291815 CNH
|5 YER
|0.145907 CNH
|10 YER
|0.291815 CNH
|25 YER
|0.729536 CNH
|50 YER
|1.45907 CNH
|100 YER
|2.91815 CNH
|500 YER
|14.5907 CNH
|1,000 YER
|29.1815 CNH
|5,000 YER
|145.907 CNH
|10,000 YER
|291.815 CNH
1 YER = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029208
|0.029208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028945
|0.028728
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029077
|0.028994
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
