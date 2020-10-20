1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0039964082 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 250.225 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BSD
|1 YER
|0.00399641 BSD
|5 YER
|0.019982 BSD
|10 YER
|0.0399641 BSD
|25 YER
|0.0999102 BSD
|50 YER
|0.19982 BSD
|100 YER
|0.399641 BSD
|500 YER
|1.9982 BSD
|1,000 YER
|3.99641 BSD
|5,000 YER
|19.982 BSD
|10,000 YER
|39.9641 BSD
1 YER = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039971
|0.0040019
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039931
|0.0039931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039955
|0.0039955
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
