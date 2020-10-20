1 YER to BEF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Belgian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14946906 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 6.69035 YER

BEF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:08 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Belgian Franc

yer
YER
bef
BEF
1 YER0.149469 BEF
5 YER0.747345 BEF
10 YER1.49469 BEF
25 YER3.73673 BEF
50 YER7.47345 BEF
100 YER14.9469 BEF
500 YER74.7345 BEF
1,000 YER149.469 BEF
5,000 YER747.345 BEF
10,000 YER1,494.69 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Yemeni Rial

bef
BEF
yer
YER
1 BEF6.69035 YER
5 BEF33.4517 YER
10 BEF66.9035 YER
25 BEF167.259 YER
50 BEF334.517 YER
100 BEF669.035 YER
500 BEF3,345.17 YER
1,000 BEF6,690.35 YER
5,000 BEF33,451.7 YER
10,000 BEF66,903.5 YER

YER to BEF Chart

1 YER = 0 BEF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings