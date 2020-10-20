1 Yemeni Rial =
0.014678321 Emirati Dirhams
1 AED = 68.1277 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
AED
|1 YER
|0.0146783 AED
|5 YER
|0.0733916 AED
|10 YER
|0.146783 AED
|25 YER
|0.366958 AED
|50 YER
|0.733916 AED
|100 YER
|1.46783 AED
|500 YER
|7.33916 AED
|1,000 YER
|14.6783 AED
|5,000 YER
|73.3916 AED
|10,000 YER
|146.783 AED
1 YER = 0 AED
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014679
|0.014697
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014665
|0.014665
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014674
|0.014673
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.More Emirati Dirham info
