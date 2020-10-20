1 XOF to ZMK - Convert CFA Francs to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

40.014329 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMK = 0.0249910 XOF

ZMK replaced by ZMW

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha

xof
XOF
zmk
ZMK
1 XOF40.0143 ZMK
5 XOF200.072 ZMK
10 XOF400.143 ZMK
25 XOF1,000.36 ZMK
50 XOF2,000.72 ZMK
100 XOF4,001.43 ZMK
500 XOF20,007.2 ZMK
1,000 XOF40,014.3 ZMK
5,000 XOF200,072 ZMK
10,000 XOF400,143 ZMK

Convert Zambian Kwacha to CFA Franc

zmk
ZMK
xof
XOF
1 ZMK0.024991 XOF
5 ZMK0.124955 XOF
10 ZMK0.24991 XOF
25 ZMK0.624776 XOF
50 ZMK1.24955 XOF
100 ZMK2.4991 XOF
500 ZMK12.4955 XOF
1,000 ZMK24.991 XOF
5,000 ZMK124.955 XOF
10,000 ZMK249.91 XOF

XOF to ZMK Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZMK

1 CFA Franc to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0437750.045236
Low
0.0392380.039238
Average
0.0423040.042569
Volatility
1.41%1.78%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

zmk

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

, ratings