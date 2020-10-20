1 XOF to XPF - Convert CFA Francs to CFP Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.18192007 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 5.49692 XOF

CFA Franc to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to CFP Franc

xof
XOF
xpf
XPF
1 XOF0.18192 XPF
5 XOF0.9096 XPF
10 XOF1.8192 XPF
25 XOF4.548 XPF
50 XOF9.096 XPF
100 XOF18.192 XPF
500 XOF90.96 XPF
1,000 XOF181.92 XPF
5,000 XOF909.6 XPF
10,000 XOF1,819.2 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to CFA Franc

xpf
XPF
xof
XOF
1 XPF5.49692 XOF
5 XPF27.4846 XOF
10 XPF54.9692 XOF
25 XPF137.423 XOF
50 XPF274.846 XOF
100 XPF549.692 XOF
500 XPF2,748.46 XOF
1,000 XPF5,496.92 XOF
5,000 XPF27,484.6 XOF
10,000 XPF54,969.2 XOF

XOF to XPF Chart

1 XOF = 0 XPF

1 CFA Franc to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.181920.18192
Low
0.181920.18192
Average
0.181920.18192
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

