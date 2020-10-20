1 XOF to XLM - Convert CFA Francs to Stellar Lumens

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.018159212317624 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 55.0685 XOF

CFA Franc to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:20 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Stellar Lumen

xof
XOF
xlm
XLM
1 XOF0.0181592 XLM
5 XOF0.0907961 XLM
10 XOF0.181592 XLM
25 XOF0.45398 XLM
50 XOF0.907961 XLM
100 XOF1.81592 XLM
500 XOF9.07961 XLM
1,000 XOF18.1592 XLM
5,000 XOF90.7961 XLM
10,000 XOF181.592 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to CFA Franc

xlm
XLM
xof
XOF
1 XLM55.0685 XOF
5 XLM275.342 XOF
10 XLM550.685 XOF
25 XLM1,376.71 XOF
50 XLM2,753.42 XOF
100 XLM5,506.85 XOF
500 XLM27,534.2 XOF
1,000 XLM55,068.5 XOF
5,000 XLM275,342 XOF
10,000 XLM550,685 XOF

XOF to XLM Chart

1 XOF = 0 XLM

1 CFA Franc to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0217300.021730
Low
0.0155930.012412
Average
0.0174620.015585
Volatility
8.20%5.20%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

, ratings