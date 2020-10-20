1 XOF to XAU - Convert CFA Francs to Gold Ounces

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000000698632989 Gold Ounces

1 XAU = 1,431,370 XOF

CFA Franc to Gold Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:51 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Gold Ounce

xof
XOF
xau
XAU
1 XOF0.000000698633 XAU
5 XOF0.00000349316 XAU
10 XOF0.00000698633 XAU
25 XOF0.0000174658 XAU
50 XOF0.0000349316 XAU
100 XOF0.0000698633 XAU
500 XOF0.000349316 XAU
1,000 XOF0.000698633 XAU
5,000 XOF0.00349316 XAU
10,000 XOF0.00698633 XAU

Convert Gold Ounce to CFA Franc

xau
XAU
xof
XOF
1 XAU1,431,370 XOF
5 XAU7,156,830 XOF
10 XAU14,313,700 XOF
25 XAU35,784,200 XOF
50 XAU71,568,300 XOF
100 XAU143,137,000 XOF
500 XAU715,683,000 XOF
1,000 XAU1,431,370,000 XOF
5,000 XAU7,156,830,000 XOF
10,000 XAU14,313,700,000 XOF

XOF to XAU Chart

1 XOF = 0 XAU

1 CFA Franc to Gold Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000000718600.00000072170
Low
0.000000691400.00000067950
Average
0.000000705300.00000070140
Volatility
0.87%0.83%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

