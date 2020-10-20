1 XOF to VES - Convert CFA Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.059963134 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 16.6769 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:20 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

xof
XOF
ves
VES
1 XOF0.0599631 VES
5 XOF0.299816 VES
10 XOF0.599631 VES
25 XOF1.49908 VES
50 XOF2.99816 VES
100 XOF5.99631 VES
500 XOF29.9816 VES
1,000 XOF59.9631 VES
5,000 XOF299.816 VES
10,000 XOF599.631 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to CFA Franc

ves
VES
xof
XOF
1 VES16.6769 XOF
5 VES83.3846 XOF
10 VES166.769 XOF
25 VES416.923 XOF
50 VES833.846 XOF
100 VES1,667.69 XOF
500 VES8,338.46 XOF
1,000 VES16,676.9 XOF
5,000 VES83,384.6 XOF
10,000 VES166,769 XOF

XOF to VES Chart

1 XOF = 0 VES

1 CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0609240.060924
Low
0.0590610.058683
Average
0.0597140.059739
Volatility
0.56%0.40%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

