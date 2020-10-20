1 XOF to VEB - Convert CFA Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

5,987,963.03 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.000000167002 XOF

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

xof
XOF
veb
VEB
1 XOF5,988,230 VEB
5 XOF29,941,200 VEB
10 XOF59,882,300 VEB
25 XOF149,706,000 VEB
50 XOF299,412,000 VEB
100 XOF598,823,000 VEB
500 XOF2,994,120,000 VEB
1,000 XOF5,988,230,000 VEB
5,000 XOF29,941,200,000 VEB
10,000 XOF59,882,300,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to CFA Franc

veb
VEB
xof
XOF
1 VEB0.000000166994 XOF
5 VEB0.000000834971 XOF
10 VEB0.00000166994 XOF
25 VEB0.00000417486 XOF
50 VEB0.00000834971 XOF
100 VEB0.0000166994 XOF
500 VEB0.0000834971 XOF
1,000 VEB0.000166994 XOF
5,000 VEB0.000834971 XOF
10,000 VEB0.00166994 XOF

XOF to VEB Chart

1 XOF = 0 VEB

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6,092.46,092.4
Low
5,906.15,868.3
Average
5,971.45,973.9
Volatility
0.56%0.40%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

