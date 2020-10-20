1 XOF to UZS - Convert CFA Francs to Uzbekistani Sums

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

20.663183 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 0.0483953 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Uzbekistani Som

xof
XOF
uzs
UZS
1 XOF20.6632 UZS
5 XOF103.316 UZS
10 XOF206.632 UZS
25 XOF516.58 UZS
50 XOF1,033.16 UZS
100 XOF2,066.32 UZS
500 XOF10,331.6 UZS
1,000 XOF20,663.2 UZS
5,000 XOF103,316 UZS
10,000 XOF206,632 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to CFA Franc

uzs
UZS
xof
XOF
1 UZS0.0483953 XOF
5 UZS0.241976 XOF
10 UZS0.483953 XOF
25 UZS1.20988 XOF
50 UZS2.41976 XOF
100 UZS4.83953 XOF
500 UZS24.1976 XOF
1,000 UZS48.3953 XOF
5,000 UZS241.976 XOF
10,000 UZS483.953 XOF

XOF to UZS Chart

1 XOF = 0 UZS

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
21.00521.130
Low
20.47420.474
Average
20.68620.768
Volatility
0.39%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

