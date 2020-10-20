1 XOF to UNI - Convert CFA Francs to Uniswap

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000190883859029 Uniswap

1 UNI = 5,238.79 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Uniswap conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:20 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Uniswap

xof
XOF
uni
UNI
1 XOF0.000190884 UNI
5 XOF0.000954419 UNI
10 XOF0.00190884 UNI
25 XOF0.0047721 UNI
50 XOF0.00954419 UNI
100 XOF0.0190884 UNI
500 XOF0.0954419 UNI
1,000 XOF0.190884 UNI
5,000 XOF0.954419 UNI
10,000 XOF1.90884 UNI

Convert Uniswap to CFA Franc

uni
UNI
xof
XOF
1 UNI5,238.79 XOF
5 UNI26,193.9 XOF
10 UNI52,387.9 XOF
25 UNI130,970 XOF
50 UNI261,939 XOF
100 UNI523,879 XOF
500 UNI2,619,390 XOF
1,000 UNI5,238,790 XOF
5,000 UNI26,193,900 XOF
10,000 UNI52,387,900 XOF

XOF to UNI Chart

1 XOF = 0 UNI

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Uniswap stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000184370.00024306
Low
0.000136290.00013629
Average
0.000165990.00018666
Volatility
6.52%5.94%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

