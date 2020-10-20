1 XOF to UGX - Convert CFA Francs to Ugandan Shillings

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

6.0785606 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 0.164513 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ugandan Shilling

xof
XOF
ugx
UGX
1 XOF6.07856 UGX
5 XOF30.3928 UGX
10 XOF60.7856 UGX
25 XOF151.964 UGX
50 XOF303.928 UGX
100 XOF607.856 UGX
500 XOF3,039.28 UGX
1,000 XOF6,078.56 UGX
5,000 XOF30,392.8 UGX
10,000 XOF60,785.6 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to CFA Franc

ugx
UGX
xof
XOF
1 UGX0.164513 XOF
5 UGX0.822563 XOF
10 UGX1.64513 XOF
25 UGX4.11282 XOF
50 UGX8.22563 XOF
100 UGX16.4513 XOF
500 UGX82.2563 XOF
1,000 UGX164.513 XOF
5,000 UGX822.563 XOF
10,000 UGX1,645.13 XOF

XOF to UGX Chart

1 XOF = 0 UGX



1 CFA Franc to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.34216.3748
Low
6.04636.0463
Average
6.14676.2109
Volatility
0.56%0.45%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

