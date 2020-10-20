1 CFA Franc =
4.3428031 Tanzanian Shillings
1 TZS = 0.230266 XOF
|1 XOF
|4.3428 TZS
|5 XOF
|21.714 TZS
|10 XOF
|43.428 TZS
|25 XOF
|108.57 TZS
|50 XOF
|217.14 TZS
|100 XOF
|434.28 TZS
|500 XOF
|2,171.4 TZS
|1,000 XOF
|4,342.8 TZS
|5,000 XOF
|21,714 TZS
|10,000 XOF
|43,428 TZS
1 XOF = 0 TZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.3863
|4.3863
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.2606
|4.1732
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|4.2971
|4.2659
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.More Tanzanian Shilling info
