1 XOF to STD - Convert CFA Francs to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

37.98919 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.0263233 XOF

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra

xof
XOF
std
STD
1 XOF37.9892 STD
5 XOF189.946 STD
10 XOF379.892 STD
25 XOF949.73 STD
50 XOF1,899.46 STD
100 XOF3,798.92 STD
500 XOF18,994.6 STD
1,000 XOF37,989.2 STD
5,000 XOF189,946 STD
10,000 XOF379,892 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to CFA Franc

std
STD
xof
XOF
1 STD0.0263233 XOF
5 STD0.131616 XOF
10 STD0.263233 XOF
25 STD0.658082 XOF
50 STD1.31616 XOF
100 STD2.63233 XOF
500 STD13.1616 XOF
1,000 STD26.3233 XOF
5,000 STD131.616 XOF
10,000 STD263.233 XOF

XOF to STD Chart

1 XOF = 0 STD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0380940.038108
Low
0.0370670.037067
Average
0.0375770.037571
Volatility
0.73%0.69%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings