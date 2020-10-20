1 XOF to SKK - Convert CFA Francs to Slovak Koruny

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.045926791 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 21.7738 XOF

SKK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Slovak Koruna

xof
XOF
skk
SKK
1 XOF0.0459268 SKK
5 XOF0.229634 SKK
10 XOF0.459268 SKK
25 XOF1.14817 SKK
50 XOF2.29634 SKK
100 XOF4.59268 SKK
500 XOF22.9634 SKK
1,000 XOF45.9268 SKK
5,000 XOF229.634 SKK
10,000 XOF459.268 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to CFA Franc

skk
SKK
xof
XOF
1 SKK21.7738 XOF
5 SKK108.869 XOF
10 SKK217.738 XOF
25 SKK544.345 XOF
50 SKK1,088.69 XOF
100 SKK2,177.38 XOF
500 SKK10,886.9 XOF
1,000 SKK21,773.8 XOF
5,000 SKK108,869 XOF
10,000 SKK217,738 XOF

XOF to SKK Chart

1 XOF = 0 SKK

1 CFA Franc to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

