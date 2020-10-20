1 XOF to SIT - Convert CFA Francs to Slovenian Tolars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.36532882 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 2.73726 XOF

SIT replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Slovenian Tolar

1 XOF0.365329 SIT
5 XOF1.82664 SIT
10 XOF3.65329 SIT
25 XOF9.13322 SIT
50 XOF18.2664 SIT
100 XOF36.5329 SIT
500 XOF182.664 SIT
1,000 XOF365.329 SIT
5,000 XOF1,826.64 SIT
10,000 XOF3,653.29 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to CFA Franc

1 SIT2.73726 XOF
5 SIT13.6863 XOF
10 SIT27.3726 XOF
25 SIT68.4315 XOF
50 SIT136.863 XOF
100 SIT273.726 XOF
500 SIT1,368.63 XOF
1,000 SIT2,737.26 XOF
5,000 SIT13,686.3 XOF
10,000 SIT27,372.6 XOF

XOF to SIT Chart

1 XOF = 0 SIT

1 CFA Franc to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

