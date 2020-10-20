1 CFA Franc =
0.36532882 Slovenian Tolars
1 SIT = 2.73726 XOF
SIT replaced by EUR
XOF
SIT
|1 XOF
|0.365329 SIT
|5 XOF
|1.82664 SIT
|10 XOF
|3.65329 SIT
|25 XOF
|9.13322 SIT
|50 XOF
|18.2664 SIT
|100 XOF
|36.5329 SIT
|500 XOF
|182.664 SIT
|1,000 XOF
|365.329 SIT
|5,000 XOF
|1,826.64 SIT
|10,000 XOF
|3,653.29 SIT
1 XOF = 0 SIT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
