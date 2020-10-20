1 XOF to SEK - Convert CFA Francs to Swedish Kronor

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.017330046 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 57.7033 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Swedish Krona

xof
XOF
sek
SEK
1 XOF0.01733 SEK
5 XOF0.0866502 SEK
10 XOF0.1733 SEK
25 XOF0.433251 SEK
50 XOF0.866502 SEK
100 XOF1.733 SEK
500 XOF8.66502 SEK
1,000 XOF17.33 SEK
5,000 XOF86.6502 SEK
10,000 XOF173.3 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to CFA Franc

sek
SEK
xof
XOF
1 SEK57.7033 XOF
5 SEK288.516 XOF
10 SEK577.033 XOF
25 SEK1,442.58 XOF
50 SEK2,885.16 XOF
100 SEK5,770.33 XOF
500 SEK28,851.6 XOF
1,000 SEK57,703.3 XOF
5,000 SEK288,516 XOF
10,000 SEK577,033 XOF

XOF to SEK Chart

1 XOF = 0 SEK

1 CFA Franc to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0174240.017919
Low
0.0170930.017093
Average
0.0172400.017545
Volatility
0.40%0.34%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

