1 CFA Franc =
0.017330046 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 57.7033 XOF
XOF
SEK
|1 XOF
|0.01733 SEK
|5 XOF
|0.0866502 SEK
|10 XOF
|0.1733 SEK
|25 XOF
|0.433251 SEK
|50 XOF
|0.866502 SEK
|100 XOF
|1.733 SEK
|500 XOF
|8.66502 SEK
|1,000 XOF
|17.33 SEK
|5,000 XOF
|86.6502 SEK
|10,000 XOF
|173.3 SEK
1 XOF = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017424
|0.017919
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017093
|0.017093
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017240
|0.017545
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
