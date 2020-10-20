1 CFA Franc =
0.022969214 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 43.5365 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SCR
|1 XOF
|0.0229692 SCR
|5 XOF
|0.114846 SCR
|10 XOF
|0.229692 SCR
|25 XOF
|0.57423 SCR
|50 XOF
|1.14846 SCR
|100 XOF
|2.29692 SCR
|500 XOF
|11.4846 SCR
|1,000 XOF
|22.9692 SCR
|5,000 XOF
|114.846 SCR
|10,000 XOF
|229.692 SCR
1 XOF = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024308
|0.024444
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022223
|0.021752
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.022958
|0.022769
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.29%
|3.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
