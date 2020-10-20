1 CFA Franc =
0.17841552 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 5.60489 XOF
XOF
RSD
|1 XOF
|0.178416 RSD
|5 XOF
|0.892078 RSD
|10 XOF
|1.78416 RSD
|25 XOF
|4.46039 RSD
|50 XOF
|8.92078 RSD
|100 XOF
|17.8416 RSD
|500 XOF
|89.2078 RSD
|1,000 XOF
|178.416 RSD
|5,000 XOF
|892.078 RSD
|10,000 XOF
|1,784.16 RSD
1 XOF = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17882
|0.17901
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17795
|0.17795
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17847
|0.17856
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10%
|0.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
