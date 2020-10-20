1 XOF to PEN - Convert CFA Francs to Peruvian Soles

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0062709936 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 159.464 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Peruvian Sol

1 XOF0.00627099 PEN
5 XOF0.031355 PEN
10 XOF0.0627099 PEN
25 XOF0.156775 PEN
50 XOF0.31355 PEN
100 XOF0.627099 PEN
500 XOF3.1355 PEN
1,000 XOF6.27099 PEN
5,000 XOF31.355 PEN
10,000 XOF62.7099 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to CFA Franc

1 PEN159.464 XOF
5 PEN797.322 XOF
10 PEN1,594.64 XOF
25 PEN3,986.61 XOF
50 PEN7,973.22 XOF
100 PEN15,946.4 XOF
500 PEN79,732.2 XOF
1,000 PEN159,464 XOF
5,000 PEN797,322 XOF
10,000 PEN1,594,640 XOF

XOF to PEN Chart

1 CFA Franc to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00629020.0062902
Low
0.00615040.0059881
Average
0.00621190.0061498
Volatility
0.58%0.53%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

