1 CFA Franc =
0.21982289 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 4.54912 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
NPR
|1 XOF
|0.219823 NPR
|5 XOF
|1.09911 NPR
|10 XOF
|2.19823 NPR
|25 XOF
|5.49557 NPR
|50 XOF
|10.9911 NPR
|100 XOF
|21.9823 NPR
|500 XOF
|109.911 NPR
|1,000 XOF
|219.823 NPR
|5,000 XOF
|1,099.11 NPR
|10,000 XOF
|2,198.23 NPR
1 XOF = 0 NPR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22208
|0.22208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21784
|0.21652
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21915
|0.21915
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28%
|0.25%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.
