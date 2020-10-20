1 CFA Franc =
0.065086547 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 15.3642 XOF
|1 XOF
|0.0650865 MRU
|5 XOF
|0.325433 MRU
|10 XOF
|0.650865 MRU
|25 XOF
|1.62716 MRU
|50 XOF
|3.25433 MRU
|100 XOF
|6.50865 MRU
|500 XOF
|32.5433 MRU
|1,000 XOF
|65.0865 MRU
|5,000 XOF
|325.433 MRU
|10,000 XOF
|650.865 MRU
1 XOF = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.065670
|0.066097
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.064033
|0.064033
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.064624
|0.064987
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
