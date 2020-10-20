1 XOF to MOP - Convert CFA Francs to Macau Patacas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.013248292 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 75.4814 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:08 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Macau Pataca

xof
XOF
mop
MOP
1 XOF0.0132483 MOP
5 XOF0.0662415 MOP
10 XOF0.132483 MOP
25 XOF0.331207 MOP
50 XOF0.662415 MOP
100 XOF1.32483 MOP
500 XOF6.62415 MOP
1,000 XOF13.2483 MOP
5,000 XOF66.2415 MOP
10,000 XOF132.483 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to CFA Franc

mop
MOP
xof
XOF
1 MOP75.4814 XOF
5 MOP377.407 XOF
10 MOP754.814 XOF
25 MOP1,887.04 XOF
50 MOP3,774.07 XOF
100 MOP7,548.14 XOF
500 MOP37,740.7 XOF
1,000 MOP75,481.4 XOF
5,000 MOP377,407 XOF
10,000 MOP754,814 XOF

XOF to MOP Chart

1 XOF = 0 MOP

1 CFA Franc to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0133930.013393
Low
0.0130960.013061
Average
0.0131940.013215
Volatility
0.30%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

