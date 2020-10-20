1 CFA Franc =
0.005068602243077 Terra
1 LUNA = 197.293 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.005068602243077 Terra
1 LUNA = 197.293 XOF
XOF
LUNA
|1 XOF
|0.0050686 LUNA
|5 XOF
|0.025343 LUNA
|10 XOF
|0.050686 LUNA
|25 XOF
|0.126715 LUNA
|50 XOF
|0.25343 LUNA
|100 XOF
|0.50686 LUNA
|500 XOF
|2.5343 LUNA
|1,000 XOF
|5.0686 LUNA
|5,000 XOF
|25.343 LUNA
|10,000 XOF
|50.686 LUNA
LUNA
XOF
|1 LUNA
|197.293 XOF
|5 LUNA
|986.465 XOF
|10 LUNA
|1,972.93 XOF
|25 LUNA
|4,932.33 XOF
|50 LUNA
|9,864.65 XOF
|100 LUNA
|19,729.3 XOF
|500 LUNA
|98,646.5 XOF
|1,000 LUNA
|197,293 XOF
|5,000 LUNA
|986,465 XOF
|10,000 LUNA
|1,972,930 XOF
1 XOF = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062374
|0.0062374
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028630
|0.0028630
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0045975
|0.0045555
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13.57%
|12.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings