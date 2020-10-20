1 XOF to LUF - Convert CFA Francs to Luxembourg Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.061497781 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 16.2607 XOF

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Luxembourg Franc

xof
XOF
luf
LUF
1 XOF0.0614978 LUF
5 XOF0.307489 LUF
10 XOF0.614978 LUF
25 XOF1.53744 LUF
50 XOF3.07489 LUF
100 XOF6.14978 LUF
500 XOF30.7489 LUF
1,000 XOF61.4978 LUF
5,000 XOF307.489 LUF
10,000 XOF614.978 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to CFA Franc

luf
LUF
xof
XOF
1 LUF16.2607 XOF
5 LUF81.3037 XOF
10 LUF162.607 XOF
25 LUF406.519 XOF
50 LUF813.037 XOF
100 LUF1,626.07 XOF
500 LUF8,130.37 XOF
1,000 LUF16,260.7 XOF
5,000 LUF81,303.7 XOF
10,000 LUF162,607 XOF

XOF to LUF Chart

1 XOF = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

