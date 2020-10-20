1 CFA Franc =
0.78075813 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 1.28081 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.78075813 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 1.28081 XOF
XOF
KZT
|1 XOF
|0.780758 KZT
|5 XOF
|3.90379 KZT
|10 XOF
|7.80758 KZT
|25 XOF
|19.519 KZT
|50 XOF
|39.0379 KZT
|100 XOF
|78.0758 KZT
|500 XOF
|390.379 KZT
|1,000 XOF
|780.758 KZT
|5,000 XOF
|3,903.79 KZT
|10,000 XOF
|7,807.58 KZT
1 XOF = 0 KZT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.77644
|0.77644
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.73538
|0.71873
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.75145
|0.73680
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.42%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.More Kazakhstani Tenge info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings