1 XOF to IQD - Convert CFA Francs to Iraqi Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.1507282 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 0.464959 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:49 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Iraqi Dinar

xof
XOF
iqd
IQD
1 XOF2.15073 IQD
5 XOF10.7536 IQD
10 XOF21.5073 IQD
25 XOF53.7682 IQD
50 XOF107.536 IQD
100 XOF215.073 IQD
500 XOF1,075.36 IQD
1,000 XOF2,150.73 IQD
5,000 XOF10,753.6 IQD
10,000 XOF21,507.3 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to CFA Franc

iqd
IQD
xof
XOF
1 IQD0.464959 XOF
5 IQD2.32479 XOF
10 IQD4.64959 XOF
25 IQD11.624 XOF
50 IQD23.2479 XOF
100 IQD46.4959 XOF
500 IQD232.479 XOF
1,000 IQD464.959 XOF
5,000 IQD2,324.79 XOF
10,000 IQD4,649.59 XOF

XOF to IQD Chart

1 XOF = 0 IQD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.17482.1748
Low
2.13242.1200
Average
2.14742.1492
Volatility
0.29%0.27%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

More Iraqi Dinar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings