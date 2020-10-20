1 XOF to ILS - Convert CFA Francs to Israeli New Shekels

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0061823261 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 161.751 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:48 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Israeli Shekel

xof
XOF
ils
ILS
1 XOF0.00618233 ILS
5 XOF0.0309116 ILS
10 XOF0.0618233 ILS
25 XOF0.154558 ILS
50 XOF0.309116 ILS
100 XOF0.618233 ILS
500 XOF3.09116 ILS
1,000 XOF6.18233 ILS
5,000 XOF30.9116 ILS
10,000 XOF61.8233 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to CFA Franc

ils
ILS
xof
XOF
1 ILS161.751 XOF
5 ILS808.757 XOF
10 ILS1,617.51 XOF
25 ILS4,043.79 XOF
50 ILS8,087.57 XOF
100 ILS16,175.1 XOF
500 ILS80,875.7 XOF
1,000 ILS161,751 XOF
5,000 ILS808,757 XOF
10,000 ILS1,617,510 XOF

XOF to ILS Chart

1 XOF = 0 ILS

1 CFA Franc to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00619950.0062313
Low
0.00607190.0060526
Average
0.00612490.0061242
Volatility
0.42%0.48%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

