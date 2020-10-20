1 CFA Franc =
0.0012006336 Irish Pounds
1 IEP = 832.894 XOF
IEP replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
IEP
|1 XOF
|0.00120063 IEP
|5 XOF
|0.00600317 IEP
|10 XOF
|0.0120063 IEP
|25 XOF
|0.0300158 IEP
|50 XOF
|0.0600317 IEP
|100 XOF
|0.120063 IEP
|500 XOF
|0.600317 IEP
|1,000 XOF
|1.20063 IEP
|5,000 XOF
|6.00317 IEP
|10,000 XOF
|12.0063 IEP
1 XOF = 0 IEP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.
