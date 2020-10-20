1 XOF to GNF - Convert CFA Francs to Guinean Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

14.1463 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 0.0706899 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Guinean Franc

xof
XOF
gnf
GNF
1 XOF14.1463 GNF
5 XOF70.7315 GNF
10 XOF141.463 GNF
25 XOF353.658 GNF
50 XOF707.315 GNF
100 XOF1,414.63 GNF
500 XOF7,073.15 GNF
1,000 XOF14,146.3 GNF
5,000 XOF70,731.5 GNF
10,000 XOF141,463 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to CFA Franc

gnf
GNF
xof
XOF
1 GNF0.0706899 XOF
5 GNF0.353449 XOF
10 GNF0.706899 XOF
25 GNF1.76725 XOF
50 GNF3.53449 XOF
100 GNF7.06899 XOF
500 GNF35.3449 XOF
1,000 GNF70.6899 XOF
5,000 GNF353.449 XOF
10,000 GNF706.899 XOF

XOF to GNF Chart

1 XOF = 0 GNF

1 CFA Franc to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14.29914.299
Low
13.82313.823
Average
14.09514.098
Volatility
0.73%0.52%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

