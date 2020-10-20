1 CFA Franc =
0.0045998614 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 217.398 XOF
XOF
GEL
|1 XOF
|0.00459986 GEL
|5 XOF
|0.0229993 GEL
|10 XOF
|0.0459986 GEL
|25 XOF
|0.114997 GEL
|50 XOF
|0.229993 GEL
|100 XOF
|0.459986 GEL
|500 XOF
|2.29993 GEL
|1,000 XOF
|4.59986 GEL
|5,000 XOF
|22.9993 GEL
|10,000 XOF
|45.9986 GEL
1 XOF = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0047226
|0.0047226
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045621
|0.0043190
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0046339
|0.0045021
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
