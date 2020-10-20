1 XOF to FIM - Convert CFA Francs to Finnish Markkaa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.009064207 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 110.324 XOF

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Finnish Markka

xof
XOF
fim
FIM
1 XOF0.00906421 FIM
5 XOF0.045321 FIM
10 XOF0.0906421 FIM
25 XOF0.226605 FIM
50 XOF0.45321 FIM
100 XOF0.906421 FIM
500 XOF4.5321 FIM
1,000 XOF9.06421 FIM
5,000 XOF45.321 FIM
10,000 XOF90.6421 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to CFA Franc

fim
FIM
xof
XOF
1 FIM110.324 XOF
5 FIM551.62 XOF
10 FIM1,103.24 XOF
25 FIM2,758.1 XOF
50 FIM5,516.2 XOF
100 FIM11,032.4 XOF
500 FIM55,162 XOF
1,000 FIM110,324 XOF
5,000 FIM551,620 XOF
10,000 FIM1,103,240 XOF

XOF to FIM Chart

1 XOF = 0 FIM

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings