1 CFA Franc =
0.013661890901562 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 73.1963 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
DOGE
|1 XOF
|0.0136619 DOGE
|5 XOF
|0.0683095 DOGE
|10 XOF
|0.136619 DOGE
|25 XOF
|0.341547 DOGE
|50 XOF
|0.683095 DOGE
|100 XOF
|1.36619 DOGE
|500 XOF
|6.83095 DOGE
|1,000 XOF
|13.6619 DOGE
|5,000 XOF
|68.3095 DOGE
|10,000 XOF
|136.619 DOGE
DOGE
XOF
|1 DOGE
|73.1963 XOF
|5 DOGE
|365.982 XOF
|10 DOGE
|731.963 XOF
|25 DOGE
|1,829.91 XOF
|50 DOGE
|3,659.82 XOF
|100 DOGE
|7,319.63 XOF
|500 DOGE
|36,598.2 XOF
|1,000 DOGE
|73,196.3 XOF
|5,000 DOGE
|365,982 XOF
|10,000 DOGE
|731,963 XOF
1 XOF = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013606
|0.013606
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010019
|0.0081105
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012057
|0.010848
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.18%
|4.24%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
