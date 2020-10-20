1 XOF to BEF - Convert CFA Francs to Belgian Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.061497781 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 16.2607 XOF

BEF replaced by EUR

CFA Franc to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:36 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Belgian Franc

xof
XOF
bef
BEF
1 XOF0.0614978 BEF
5 XOF0.307489 BEF
10 XOF0.614978 BEF
25 XOF1.53744 BEF
50 XOF3.07489 BEF
100 XOF6.14978 BEF
500 XOF30.7489 BEF
1,000 XOF61.4978 BEF
5,000 XOF307.489 BEF
10,000 XOF614.978 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to CFA Franc

bef
BEF
xof
XOF
1 BEF16.2607 XOF
5 BEF81.3037 XOF
10 BEF162.607 XOF
25 BEF406.519 XOF
50 BEF813.037 XOF
100 BEF1,626.07 XOF
500 BEF8,130.37 XOF
1,000 BEF16,260.7 XOF
5,000 BEF81,303.7 XOF
10,000 BEF162,607 XOF

XOF to BEF Chart

1 XOF = 0 BEF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

