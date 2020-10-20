1 CFA Franc =
0.000004404754882 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 227,027 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BCH
|1 XOF
|0.00000440475 BCH
|5 XOF
|0.0000220238 BCH
|10 XOF
|0.0000440475 BCH
|25 XOF
|0.000110119 BCH
|50 XOF
|0.000220238 BCH
|100 XOF
|0.000440475 BCH
|500 XOF
|0.00220238 BCH
|1,000 XOF
|0.00440475 BCH
|5,000 XOF
|0.0220238 BCH
|10,000 XOF
|0.0440475 BCH
1 XOF = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000044948
|0.0000044948
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000033478
|0.0000023725
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000039200
|0.0000035298
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.03%
|3.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.
