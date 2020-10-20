1 XOF to ADA - Convert CFA Francs to Cardano

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.003911762344041 Cardano

1 ADA = 255.639 XOF

CFA Franc to Cardano conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cardano

xof
XOF
ada
ADA
1 XOF0.00391176 ADA
5 XOF0.0195588 ADA
10 XOF0.0391176 ADA
25 XOF0.0977941 ADA
50 XOF0.195588 ADA
100 XOF0.391176 ADA
500 XOF1.95588 ADA
1,000 XOF3.91176 ADA
5,000 XOF19.5588 ADA
10,000 XOF39.1176 ADA

Convert Cardano to CFA Franc

ada
ADA
xof
XOF
1 ADA255.639 XOF
5 ADA1,278.2 XOF
10 ADA2,556.39 XOF
25 ADA6,390.98 XOF
50 ADA12,782 XOF
100 ADA25,563.9 XOF
500 ADA127,820 XOF
1,000 ADA255,639 XOF
5,000 ADA1,278,200 XOF
10,000 ADA2,556,390 XOF

XOF to ADA Chart

1 XOF = 0 ADA

1 CFA Franc to Cardano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00440210.0044021
Low
0.00350950.0026899
Average
0.00394150.0035933
Volatility
3.76%3.68%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

