1 XCD to AUD - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to Australian Dollars

1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

0.5511314 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 1.81445 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
East Caribbean Dollar to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Australian Dollar

xcd
XCD
aud
AUD
1 XCD0.551131 AUD
5 XCD2.75566 AUD
10 XCD5.51131 AUD
25 XCD13.7783 AUD
50 XCD27.5566 AUD
100 XCD55.1131 AUD
500 XCD275.566 AUD
1,000 XCD551.131 AUD
5,000 XCD2,755.66 AUD
10,000 XCD5,511.31 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to East Caribbean Dollar

aud
AUD
xcd
XCD
1 AUD1.81445 XCD
5 AUD9.07225 XCD
10 AUD18.1445 XCD
25 AUD45.3612 XCD
50 AUD90.7225 XCD
100 AUD181.445 XCD
500 AUD907.225 XCD
1,000 AUD1,814.45 XCD
5,000 AUD9,072.25 XCD
10,000 AUD18,144.5 XCD

XCD to AUD Chart

1 XCD = 0 AUD

1 East Caribbean Dollar to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.562530.57718
Low
0.553080.55246
Average
0.557260.56126
Volatility
0.40%0.46%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings