1 WST to XDR - Convert Samoan Tala to IMF Special Drawing Rights

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.27681668 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 3.61250 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Samoan Tala to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:51 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to IMF Special Drawing Rights

wst
WST
xdr
XDR
1 WST0.276817 XDR
5 WST1.38408 XDR
10 WST2.76817 XDR
25 WST6.92042 XDR
50 WST13.8408 XDR
100 WST27.6817 XDR
500 WST138.408 XDR
1,000 WST276.817 XDR
5,000 WST1,384.08 XDR
10,000 WST2,768.17 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Samoan Tala

xdr
XDR
wst
WST
1 XDR3.6125 WST
5 XDR18.0625 WST
10 XDR36.125 WST
25 XDR90.3125 WST
50 XDR180.625 WST
100 XDR361.25 WST
500 XDR1,806.25 WST
1,000 XDR3,612.5 WST
5,000 XDR18,062.5 WST
10,000 XDR36,125 WST

WST to XDR Chart

1 WST = 0 XDR



1 Samoan Tala to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.278750.28328
Low
0.275560.27313
Average
0.277530.27630
Volatility
0.26%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

