1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.27681668 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 3.61250 WST
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.27681668 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 3.61250 WST
WST
XDR
|1 WST
|0.276817 XDR
|5 WST
|1.38408 XDR
|10 WST
|2.76817 XDR
|25 WST
|6.92042 XDR
|50 WST
|13.8408 XDR
|100 WST
|27.6817 XDR
|500 WST
|138.408 XDR
|1,000 WST
|276.817 XDR
|5,000 WST
|1,384.08 XDR
|10,000 WST
|2,768.17 XDR
1 WST = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27875
|0.28328
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27556
|0.27313
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.27753
|0.27630
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings