1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.36509497 Panamanian Balboa
1 PAB = 2.73901 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
PAB
|1 WST
|0.365095 PAB
|5 WST
|1.82547 PAB
|10 WST
|3.65095 PAB
|25 WST
|9.12737 PAB
|50 WST
|18.2547 PAB
|100 WST
|36.5095 PAB
|500 WST
|182.547 PAB
|1,000 WST
|365.095 PAB
|5,000 WST
|1,825.47 PAB
|10,000 WST
|3,650.95 PAB
1 WST = 0 PAB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36770
|0.37284
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36391
|0.35893
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.36606
|0.36477
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..More Panamanian Balboa info
