1 WST to NZD - Convert Samoan Tala to New Zealand Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.59709102 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 1.67479 WST

Samoan Tala to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:50 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to New Zealand Dollar

1 WST0.597091 NZD
5 WST2.98546 NZD
10 WST5.97091 NZD
25 WST14.9273 NZD
50 WST29.8546 NZD
100 WST59.7091 NZD
500 WST298.546 NZD
1,000 WST597.091 NZD
5,000 WST2,985.46 NZD
10,000 WST5,970.91 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Samoan Tala

1 NZD1.67479 WST
5 NZD8.37393 WST
10 NZD16.7479 WST
25 NZD41.8697 WST
50 NZD83.7393 WST
100 NZD167.479 WST
500 NZD837.393 WST
1,000 NZD1,674.79 WST
5,000 NZD8,373.93 WST
10,000 NZD16,747.9 WST

WST to NZD Chart

1 WST = 0 NZD

1 Samoan Tala to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.601500.62792
Low
0.590570.59057
Average
0.597390.60242
Volatility
0.40%0.83%

Currency Information

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings