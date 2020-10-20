1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.59709102 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 1.67479 WST
WST
NZD
|1 WST
|0.597091 NZD
|5 WST
|2.98546 NZD
|10 WST
|5.97091 NZD
|25 WST
|14.9273 NZD
|50 WST
|29.8546 NZD
|100 WST
|59.7091 NZD
|500 WST
|298.546 NZD
|1,000 WST
|597.091 NZD
|5,000 WST
|2,985.46 NZD
|10,000 WST
|5,970.91 NZD
1 WST = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60150
|0.62792
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59057
|0.59057
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.59739
|0.60242
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.More New Zealand Dollar info
