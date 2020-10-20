1 WST to NIO - Convert Samoan Tala to Nicaraguan Cordobas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

13.421195 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 0.0745090 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 13:49 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Nicaraguan Cordoba

wst
WST
nio
NIO
1 WST13.4212 NIO
5 WST67.106 NIO
10 WST134.212 NIO
25 WST335.53 NIO
50 WST671.06 NIO
100 WST1,342.12 NIO
500 WST6,710.6 NIO
1,000 WST13,421.2 NIO
5,000 WST67,106 NIO
10,000 WST134,212 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Samoan Tala

nio
NIO
wst
WST
1 NIO0.074509 WST
5 NIO0.372545 WST
10 NIO0.74509 WST
25 NIO1.86273 WST
50 NIO3.72545 WST
100 NIO7.4509 WST
500 NIO37.2545 WST
1,000 NIO74.509 WST
5,000 NIO372.545 WST
10,000 NIO745.09 WST

WST to NIO Chart

1 WST = 0 NIO

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13.50813.835
Low
13.38913.177
Average
13.45913.415
Volatility
0.29%0.70%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

More Nicaraguan Cordoba info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings