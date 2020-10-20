1.00 Samoan Tala =
1.1674041 Lithuanian Litai
1 LTL = 0.856601 WST
LTL replaced by EUR
WST
LTL
|1 WST
|1.1674 LTL
|5 WST
|5.83702 LTL
|10 WST
|11.674 LTL
|25 WST
|29.1851 LTL
|50 WST
|58.3702 LTL
|100 WST
|116.74 LTL
|500 WST
|583.702 LTL
|1,000 WST
|1,167.4 LTL
|5,000 WST
|5,837.02 LTL
|10,000 WST
|11,674 LTL
1 WST = 0 LTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34275
|0.34956
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33530
|0.33476
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.34035
|0.33884
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.More Lithuanian Litas info
